Budget 2024 to take Guyana closer to achieving universal secondary education

Budget 2024 is anticipated to propel Guyana closer to achieving universal secondary education and will continue to fulfill many of the commitments made by the government to enhance the delivery of education.

This is according to Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Monday during a routine inspection of the Providence Primary School.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at Providence Primary School

“We have a couple of regions where we need to be building secondary schools if we are to offer access to children…We will be using the budget to fulfill those desires…It is now for us to focus on those investments and policies manifesting into better results for each child,” the education minister explained while engaging journalists.

With the completion of the Good Hope Secondary School, the East Coast corridor attained universal secondary education in 2023.

In order to provide more access to this level of learning, various secondary schools are currently under construction nationwide.

These include learning facilities at Hosororo, and Kwebanna in Region One; Tuschen in Region Three; Karasabai in Region Nine, North Ruimveldt, Christ Church, St George’s, and St Mary’s in Georgetown.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand interacting with students of Providence Primary School

Construction will also commence shortly on the secondary schools at Prospect, Orealla, and Kopinang.

“In Region Seven, there is nothing currently under construction. But we will be doing something in the Middle Mazaruni beginning this year…In Region Ten, we are in the process of procuring to rebuild the multilateral school…” Minister Manickchand disclosed.

She pointed out that the education ministry will continue to concentrate on how investments and policies will improve the outcomes for every child.

“We have to make sure a bigger investment sees a better result and that will be our focus. More M&E [monitoring and evaluation] to make sure that it is not just a routine run-of-the-mill, come-to-school and don’t look for results. We are looking for results. We have to do that in a structured way…We have to start measuring for results,” the education minister added.

Grade Three students in the classroom

She also expressed satisfaction with the significant results the education sector has produced within three years.

The sector has made significant investments and implemented noteworthy initiatives which include the distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, textbooks, exercise books, training of teachers, renewed curricula, construction and rehabilitation of educational facilities, and smart classrooms, among others.

Minister Manickchand stressed that one of the ministry’s plans is to ensure education is delivered in a structured way.

