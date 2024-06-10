Building Procurement Skills: Public Procurement Commission Extends its training to Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice)

On 5 June 2024, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) (‘the commission’) extended its outreach by conducting a public procurement training session at the Watooka Guest House in Linden. The session saw the participation of twenty-six (26) individuals, including members of the Regional Executive Office (REO), Regional Tender Board Members, evaluators, engineers, Town Council members, procurement staff, and personnel from the health, public works, education, agriculture, and the admin and finance department within the Region.

The training was led by the PPC’s Chief Executive Officer, Attorney-at-Law, Procurement Specialist, and Training Officer.

The training session covered a diverse range of topics relevant to the commission’s operations and the procurement process, including:

1. The Public Procurement Commission’s role and responsibilities (mission, vision, core values and function).

2. The Legislative Framework, Administrative Review and Debarment Process.

3. The Public Procurement Process.

4. The Procurement Plan Preparation.

5. Threshold and Tender Openings.

6. The Evaluation Process.

The training was held as part of the commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign to apprise stakeholders of the rules and procedures governing the public procurement system so that they may better navigate the procurement process and comply with all of the aforesaid rules and procedures.

Following successful training sessions so far for 2024 in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, the commission is pleased to report of the highly favorable response from Region 10, which benefitted from its first procurement training from the commission. The positive feedback highlights the value and impact of these sessions, underscoring the PPC’s commitment to enhancing procurement practices across all regions.

Looking ahead, the commission is scheduled to deliver similar procurement training in Regions 1, 7, 8, and 9 in the coming weeks and thereby covering all ten (10) administrative regions. The PPC is eager to continue this journey, ensuring comprehensive and effective procurement education throughout the regions. By expanding our training efforts, the commission aims to foster a transparent, efficient, and accountable procurement system that benefits all stakeholders and supports sustainable development across Guyana.

Section 19(1) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05 provides for the National Board (NPTAB) to create within each administrative region, a Regional Tender Board which is subject to the provisions of the Act. It is therefore imperative that the Regional Tender Boards are acquainted with and have a working knowledge of the procurement processes mandated by the Act.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.” Additionally, under Section 17(2) (c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 75:03, the commission is responsible for organizing training seminars regarding public procurement.

The objective of this training session was to enrich participants with information to improve the public procurement system within their respective entity.

Entities seeking more information or who may require public procurement training may contact the Commission on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy.

