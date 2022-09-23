Burma gets $64M in road upgrades

Over 16 households in Burma, Region Five and surrounding communities are now benefitting from $64 million in road upgrades as works conclude on the Champagne mud road.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar engaged a new contractor last month to execute the road works. The minister emphasised the need for the works to be completed in an efficient and timely manner to the ministry’s specifications.

Completed works on the Champagne mud road in Burma Region Five

The new contractor, Timehri Contracting was tasked to rehabilitate the thoroughfare measured 964m in length and 12 feet in width in asphaltic concrete.

In 2019, the project was initially tendered but terminated in 2022, due to the contractor’s poor performance and efforts in completing the road.

The completed road works are part of the ministry’s miscellaneous roads project.

Additionally, some nine road works are ongoing in Region Five to be completed before year-end under the miscellaneous roads project. All works are being carried out in asphaltic concrete.

These road projects includeLot 62: Rehabilitation/Construction of Second Cross Street, Number 41 (NoPR). This road is being executed by H&S Construction & Maintenance to the tune of $20,253,030. The works began in May 2022 and are 75 per cent completed.

Meanwhile, Lot 64: Rehabilitation/Construction of First Cross Street, Kingelly (SoPR), is being executed by Romell Jagroop General Construction Services to the tune of $43,317,015 and is 65 per cent completed, while Lot 65: Rehabilitation/Construction of Parris Street, St. John, is being rehabilitated by same contractor to the tune of $43,317,015 and is 65 per cent completed.

Condition of the road before works were completed

On the other hand, Lot 137: Construction/Rehabilitation of De Hoop Line Top Street, De Hoop Mahaica (SoPR,) by K B & B Contractors to the tune of $51,560,260 is currently 25 per cent completed while Lot 138: Construction/Rehabilitation of Broom Hall Middle Walk Street, NoPR and SoPR, Broom Hall, Mahaicony, by Builders Supplies to the tune of $57,409,900 is currently 45 per cent completed.

Also, Lot 140: Construction/Rehabilitation of Road Network, Perseverance NoPR, Perseverance, by M&B Construction to the tune of 88,123,900 is 15 per cent completed.

Residents are going to benefit from Lot 141: Construction/Rehabilitation of Road Network, Shieldstown, by ACE Construction Services and Investment INC to the tune of $100,552,400 and is eight per cent completed while Lot 146: Construction/Rehabilitation of Bachelor Street, Rosignol, by T&R Construction Services to the tune of $15,263,060 is 10 per cent completed.

These works are part of the government’s intervention to enhance the country’s infrastructure for the future.

