Businessmen in Lethem assist flood-affected residents

Businessmen in Lethem, Region Nine have donated more than $3.5 million in food and household items, to flood-affected residents of the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo region.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who is currently conducting flood assessment in the region, received the items on Friday night, labelling it a timely donation.

“This is certainly magnanimous, and we think it’s timely because so far the region has been making most of the intervention especially at the dormitory, and they have had to cook meals three times a day, sending meals, so it’s very much welcomed.”

Minister Croal said the businesses are fulfilling their corporate social responsibility.

“You have business here, you are earning from here, your support came from right here and so with you giving back it will mean a lot for the people of Region Nine,” Minister Croal told the businessmen.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the 13 businessmen told DPI that when they observed the situation, they came together and decided that they will help by pooling money, and buying the ration to donate.The donation includes a quantity of eggs, farine, cooking oil and household essentials.

Other businesses in Lethem have stepped up, and assisted by donating meals to the more than 130 persons, who were relocated to shelters as a result of the recent floods. The water has since receded, and many persons are preparing to return to their homes.

The Regional Task Force on Friday also donated a quantity of cleaning products to these persons, as they return to clean their residences.

Minister Croal visited several villages in South Rupununi on Saturday.

