Buxton contractors benefit from taxation training

Days after 25 contractors from Buxton East Coast Demerara, signed $56 million in contracts to rehabilitate bridges in their village, the Ministry of Public Works on Sunday facilitated a taxation training for contractors there.

Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill urged participants to take advantage of the training in order to understand the mechanisms involved in the bidding process.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“We want you to be able to follow the process, and come out with a competitive advantage. We came to Buxton to demonstrate our love, concern and willingness to work with you. “The PPP/C Administration wants to ensure that every small, medium, and large contractor get a piece of the pie for the development of Guyana,” the minister told participants.

The training was facilitated by representatives of GRA and NIS

The training was facilitated by representatives from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS). Participants were guided in the key processes in applying for business compliances, such as applying for a TIN certificate, and registering for E-services.

Last week, 25 contractors from the village were awarded contracts to rehabilitate 25 bridges in the community to the tune of $56 million.

Persons turned out in their numbers for taxation training in Buxton

Minister Edghill had said that the project demonstrates government’s pledge to bring development across the country and was another measure to assist persons to access continued employment.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

