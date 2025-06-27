Buxton vendors to be relocated to facilitate ECD road expansion project

Vendors operating along the Railway Embankment at Buxton, East Coast Demerara, will soon be relocated to facilitate the progress of the $192 million East Coast road construction project.

A tarmac will be constructed to allow the 27 documented vendors to continue their operations uninterrupted.

The relocation process will follow a model similar to the one used in Plaisance, where 50 vendors were successfully relocated.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, engages vendors of Buxton on Thursday

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Thursday assured the vendors that they would not be removed from their current location until the tarmac is completed.

“You will be able to continue to sell until you are relocated to the tarmac,” he stated. “We will not move you until the tarmac is finished, so at no time will you be out of business.”

The documented vendors will be issued official notices by the ministry to ensure they are informed promptly.