BV, Melanie residents turn out for Covid vaccine

Individuals 40 years and older in Melanie Damishana and Beterverwagting on the East Coast of Demerara today turned out in their numbers to get immunised against Covid.

A nurse registers this gentleman for his vaccine.

At Melanie Damishana, 54-year-old Mr. Parmanand Sookdeo tool DPI that his daughter encouraged him to get the vaccine to ensure his safety when plying his trade as a vendor.

Melanie Damishana resident said he took the COVID-19 jab to protect himself whilst vending

“I feel that it is a good thing because I do sell in the market and I do be around people so, I decide to come and take the vaccine this morning so I encourage everybody to come and take the vaccine… because it is very good and, sooner than later plenty persons would be glad to take it,” he said.

Another resident, Mrs. Hemamala Chand said her father’s death motivated her to get vaccinated.

“About one month ago, my father passed away in New York due to Covid. He had diabetes and even had dialysis but he died, so I then decided to take my vaccine since my family advised us to take it.”

With this in mind, Mrs. Chand is encouraging all Guyanese to get vaccinated for their and others’ safety. “For those who do not want to lose a loved one due to the virus, I can tell you to take the vaccine to avoid it because it is so hard for us to lose my father,” she said.

Mrs. Hemamala Chand of Melanie Damishana also took the Covid jab.

Beterverwagting resident Mrs. Yonette Dawson said she decided to take the vaccine to protect herself from the disease. “I just decided I wanted to do it and so I think others should take it to safeguard themselves to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.”

Another resident, Mr. Hansraj Barrow told DPI that his friends encouraged him to get vaccinated since they did the same.

“I took it for safety, you know. All of my friends got the vaccine and they did not feel anything nor complained about anything so they kept encouraging me to take mine. Since everybody was taking it, I decided to do the same,” he said.

Mr. Hansraj Barrow, resident of Beterverwagting community

Ms. Kunti-Devi Mangre, a resident of Melanie Damishana, expressed similar sentiments. She said she no longer wanted to fear the possibility of being in contact with persons who may have contracted Covid.

Over 30,000 people have taken their jabs since the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign countrywide. The Government has embarked on a comprehensive vaccination drive and aims to vaccinate at least 10,000 persons every day to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.