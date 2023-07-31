BVI trade delegation seeking closer ties

A 16-member delegation from the British Virgin Islands is in Guyana to explore trade, investment and enhanced cooperation with Guyana. The BVI team is led by the Hon. Lorna Smith, Deputy Premier and Minister for Financial Services, Labour and Trade, Government of the British Virgin Islands.

The private representatives are pursuing investment opportunities in agriculture, financial services and tourism.

This morning the Deputy Premier and Minister for Financial Services, Labour and Trade, Government of the British Virgin Islands along with the Ms. Petrona Davies, Permanent Secretary, Minister for Financial Services, Labour and Trade, Dr. Hon. Karl Dawson, Junior Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries met with Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Persaud in the meeting outlined government’s interest in facilitating investment and closer trade ties. He further updated the delegation on developments in the country and the vision of the President for the continued transformation of the country.

The Deputy Premier noted that Guyana and the BVI can collaborate on a number of areas drawing on each other’s experience and potential.

BVI is home to a large Guyanese diaspora.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

