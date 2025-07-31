C-TIP Unit launches vital anti-trafficking tools to strengthen victim support, raise awareness

The Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) Unit of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Wednesday launched a suite of new tools aimed at enhancing victim protection, increasing public awareness, and encouraging greater community involvement in the fight against human trafficking.

The newly launched resources include a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for trafficking in persons protection, a child-friendly TIP storybook designed for readers aged seven to 16, four QR codes to allow the public to report trafficking concerns quickly and easily and a simplified, reader-friendly version of the C-TIP Act of 2023, titled “A Victim’s Guide.”

These initiatives mark a significant step forward in the ministry’s ongoing commitment to prevention, protection, and empowerment.

Delivering the feature address in the boardroom of the Palms Geriatric Home, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, underscored the importance of raising awareness about human trafficking as well as strengthening the implementation of programmes and policies at the community level.

“We need to make people aware of the legislation and its complementary regulations, which have been in effect since 2023. They are in place to provide the framework of protection for persons who experience trafficking. It has punitive measures not only for persons who are direct traffickers, but also for people complicit in the act,” Minister Persaud noted.

She emphasised that the newly introduced tools, especially the QR codes and educational materials, will make information faster, convenient, and accessible to the public, including children.

“Today, I’m very happy to launch this storybook, it’s a series of TIP stories specially crafted for children. This is necessary because our children should know what trafficking in persons is, as I believe that no child is too young to understand the dangers that lie out there,” Minister Persaud said.

She also highlighted the importance of aligning Standard Operating Procedures with the existing TIP legislation to ensure a progressive and effective response to trafficking.

The C-TIP Unit’s efforts have already yielded tangible results. Over the past five years, the unit has identified and assisted more than 2,000 victims, thanks to the training of 5,000 frontline workers in identification, rescue, and care protocols.

Significantly, the unit now operates with its own dedicated budget for the first time, an increase from $40 million to over $60 million, reflecting greater investment in anti-trafficking initiatives.

Through consistent collaboration between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Guyana has successfully maintained its Tier One ranking in the US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report for eight consecutive years, a reflection of the country’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking at all levels.

This means that the Government of Guyana fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, and it continues to work to implement new initiatives.

Commending these strides, Russell Zaliznaik, Political and Economic Counsellor at the US Embassy, praised Guyana as a global leader in the fight against human trafficking.

“I have worked in many countries across every continent on this planet, except Antarctica, and we have never had a partner as proactive as Guyana in terms of recognizing a problem and understanding that, as your economy grows, this problem will grow with it, and taking a stand to prevent it from becoming an even bigger issue,” the political and economic counsellor stated.

Guyana’s ongoing commitment not only protects vulnerable populations but also sets a regional example of what is possible through leadership, vigilance, and meaningful international cooperation.