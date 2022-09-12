The Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training (C-TVET) today launched the Prior Learning Assessment Recognition (PLAR) at Herdmanston Lodge, Queenstown.

Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition is a process which allows individuals to identify, document, have assessed and gain recognition for their prior learning. The aim is to ensure skilled persons are certified. The idea behind PLAR is that the learning that it takes place in different educational settings and is assessed through experience outside classrooms.

Honourable Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

During the feature address, the Honourable Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton underscored the importance of a skilled and certified workforce in the development of a country.

C-TVET launched the Prior Learning Assessment Recognition

“Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) creates a system of equality and equity for the conferring of vocational credential service delivery to Guyanese who choose to acquire skills through alternative means- outside the classroom setting.”

He further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making available the necessary resources for the implementation of TVET programmes.

Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson in brief remarks noted that being certified enables skilled persons to uplift themselves and allows them to make meaningful contributions to society.

Director for the Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training, Mr Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirike

Director for the Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training, Mr Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirike highlighted that a recent study showed that there are thousands of Guyanese without a certification. As such, he deemed the launch a milestone noting that will effect momentous change in the development of human capital across the country. Similar sentiments were expressed by C-TVET Chairman, Mr Floyd Scott. He said that PLAR will certainly revolutionize technical education and more so the national economy by creating opportunities for persons to be recognized and certified for their skills.

C-TVET Chairman, Mr Floyd Scott

