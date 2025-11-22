Cabinet tackles residents’ issues in major Region Six outreach

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali led a major Cabinet outreach across several communities in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) over two days, directly addressing residents’ concerns and fulfilling the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s commitment to grassroots engagement.

Speaking at an engagement at State House in New Amsterdam, President Ali reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to ensuring leaders remain accessible and responsive.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing attendees at the State House in New Amsterdam on Thursday

“We are a government committed to serving every single person. We are a government that will never shy away from our responsibility in service to the people of this country. I have said to this new cabinet that the government must operate from every administrative region,” he stated

President Ali announced a strengthened national engagement strategy, which will see the cabinet holding meetings and two-day exercises in different administrative regions.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, engaging with residents in Macedonia–Joppa and surrounding villages at the Eversham Community Centre ground

Ministers fanned out across communities along the Corentyne, engaging residents on critical issues. Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, met with residents of Macedonia–Joppa and surrounding villages at the Eversham Community Centre ground, discussing concerns related to drainage, fishing operations, and community infrastructure.

During the two-day Cabinet outreach in Region Six, several government ministers and senior officials engaged residents across multiple communities to discuss ongoing development projects, gather feedback, and address key local concerns.

Residents used the opportunity to highlight priority issues such as the need for streetlights, improved access roads and bridges, better drainage, and enhanced community facilities.

The outreach also provided a platform for discussions on agriculture, housing, public utilities, and youth development, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and direct citizen engagement.

Some areas that were visited include Crabwood Creek, Number 47 Village, Number 57 Village, Number 64 Village, Number 76 Village, Port Mourant, Rose Hall, Ankerville, and several other communities across Region Six.

The ministers that were on the two-day outreach are: Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, Minister Of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues; Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Housing, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry Of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs; Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government And Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Local Government And Regional Development, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne; Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon; Minister of Public Utilities And Aviation, Deodat Indar; Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith; Minister Within The Ministry Of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj; Minister of Human Services And Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha.

Family photo of Cabinet Region Six Outreach Images with some Cabinet members at the two-day Region Six Outreach