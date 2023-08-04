Caledonia water treatment plant could finish ahead of scheduled time – Min. Rodrigues

The Caledonia Water Treatment Plant which is currently being constructed on the East Bank Demerara could be finished before its scheduled time, according to Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

Minister Rodrigues made this disclosure while inspecting ongoing works at the treatment plant, along with engineers of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), on Friday.

The Caledonia project which costs $3.6 billion is being constructed by Sigma Engineering Limited and is one of the newest plants for the East Bank.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues while inspecting works on Friday

“The timeline for this is December 2024, but after visiting this site today I am of the opinion and my engineers are of the opinion that this water treatment plant can be well ahead of schedule,” Minister Rodrigues pointed out.

The contract for the plant along with six others was signed in October last year to the tune of $8.5 billion.

The government has been making several interventions to ensure that its citizens can easily access treated water across the country, as such the construction of these plants are being conducted under the Coastal Water Treatment Programme which is being monitored by GWI.

Additionally, the minister took the opportunity to visit a well that is being drilled at Sixth Avenue, Daimond.

Minister Rodrigues inspecting the drilling of the new well at Sixth Avenue, Diamond



“Back in April, a well which was servicing Diamond, Farm, Prospect, Perseverance, and some other communities collapsed. I came today to check on the progress of the drilling. We have to get to 700 feet; we are at 200 feet right now,” the minister underscored.

While pleading with the affected residents to exercise patience, Minister Rodrigues stated that the team is working in shifts on a 24-hour basis to have the well operationalised by September month end.

The establishment of new water treatment plants and wells is a part of the government’s commitment to ensuring that there is 90 per cent water coverage by 2025.

“I know that 97 to 98 per cent of the people on the coastland have access to water but the common complaint is the high iron content. However, I want people to understand that there are active programmes and projects in place that are under execution to minimise this issue,” she noted.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

