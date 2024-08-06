Campbellville Secondary School to Receive New Teaching Block at a Cost of $143.9M

The Campbellville Secondary School is set to undergo a significant transformation with the construction of a new teaching block, valued at $143.9 million.

On Tuesday morning the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand visited the site where she turned the sod for the new building.

The new teaching block will feature eight classrooms, two sanitary blocks, and a staff room, providing modern facilities that will enhance the learning environment for both students and staff. The contract for the construction has been awarded to Kaiveri Construction Inc., and the project is expected to be completed within eleven months.

This investment underscores the Ministry of Education’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure across the country. The school community is eagerly anticipating the completion of the project, which promises to foster a more conducive atmosphere for academic excellence and accommodate more students.

“We are thrilled about this development,” said Minister Manickchand. “It represents a significant step forward in our efforts to provide high-quality education and better facilities for our students and teachers.”

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

