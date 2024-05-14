Campbellville secondary to get $90 million extension

The Campbellville Secondary School in Georgetown is set to undergo an extension to provide improved accommodation for students, at an estimated cost of $90 million

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, announced on Tuesday during a press conference in Kingston, Georgetown.

The minister was at the time responding to concerns regarding the school’s grade eight students experiencing half-day sessions for several months. She explained they the issue may have stemmed from overcrowding.

She further elaborated that numerous schools within the Georgetown District are currently undergoing repairs, extensions, or reconstruction, exacerbating the challenge of accommodating students in the remaining schools.

“With six schools down, we had overcrowding, and rotations had to happen in some schools. It’s not the most desirable place to be, but it is what had to happen in the absence of space in the classrooms,” the minister explained.

Minister Manickchand pointed to the ongoing reconstruction efforts on the North Ruimveldt Secondary School, which are slated to be completed soon, and the St Mary’s Secondary School.

St George’s High School is also being reconstructed, following a devastating fire that ravaged the building in 2022. To date, works are 75 per cent completed on this structure.

Works on Christ Church Secondary, which was also destroyed by fire in 2023, are 35 per cent completed. However, the minister explained that in many cases, the contractors have prefabricated materials and structures that significantly advance the pace of work.

“Because some of it is prefab offsite, you could change from 35 to 80 per cent in a week, because you brought your prefab stuff and put it up,” she added.

Both St. George’s High School and Christ Church Secondary are on track for completion in time for the new school year, ensuring adequate facilities for students.

Additionally, Minister Manickchand mentioned completed extensions to the East Ruimveldt Secondary School, St. Winefried’s Secondary, Queens College and The Bishops’ High School, which have enabled these institutions to house more students.

“So, we should see less of the overcrowding and the rotation happening,” she said.

