Canawaima Ferry made 538 trips between Guyana, Suriname – Min. Edghill

The M.V. Canawaima Ferry Service, a vital link between Guyana and Suriname has executed some 538 round trips from January to November 2023.

This achievement was disclosed by Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill during a year-end press conference at the ministry’s headquarters on Friday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during a year-end press conference

“This is more than just once daily and they have moved 14,466 vehicles across the Corentyne River,” he said.

The service facilitates seamless transportation for travellers and essential cargo across the Corentyne River. Some 88,005 passengers have utilised the vessel throughout the year.

Financially, the Canawaima Ferry Service has proven to be efficient and profitable. Expenditures stood at $140,159,764, resulting in a substantial profit of $46,214,782. Such financial stability underlines the service’s robust operational framework.

Additionally, the introduction of a new duty-free shop in August has further elevated the services offered, enhancing the overall experience for travellers.

Plans for 2024 include the procurement of a new marine engine for the ferry, ensuring enhanced reliability and efficiency.

Renovation works are also slated for the loading ramp, with repairs and the replacement of wooden rails with galvanized iron to enhance safety and durability.

Added to this, a new washroom is set to be constructed to accommodate incoming passengers upon arrival, providing comfort to travellers.

