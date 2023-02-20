Capoey to receive new water supply system in 2023

The eastern side of Capoey village in Region Two will benefit from a potable water supply system this year.

The Amerindian village is divided into two main sections by the lake: the mission (west) and the sandpit area (east). The mission has a fully operational well with a photovoltaic system.

On the other hand, there is no access to potable water for individuals on the opposite side. In order to ensure that both sides have access to water, a new well will be drilled, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal told residents during a community meeting on Saturday.

“For this end of Capoey you can be rest assured that we will be drilling a well this year to put the distribution lines to your household. That is a commitment that was made by our President and we are working to deliver it as quickly as possible” Minister Croal said.

This community is now among several others that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will be using its new $82 million PAT Rig to drill wells in Region Two.

Access to potable water is critical to health and sanitation and the socio-economic development of Guyanese.

Since taking office in 2020, the President-Ali led Government has shifted potable water coverage in riverine and hinterland communities from 46% 75% by the end of 2022. GWI has a budgetary allocation of $1.4 billion for 2023, which the Minister said will push the government closer to achieving its goal for 100% access to potable water by 2025.

The Director of Hinterland Services for the GWI, Mr. Ramchand Jailal; the Regional Vice-Chairman for Region Two, Mr. Humace Oudit, and other regional representatives accompanied Minister Croal during the visit.

