Capsized Torani being removed from Mazaruni River

Efforts to improve navigational safety in the rivers and Guyana waters as a whole are progressing swiftly, as yet another wreck is being removed. The Torani, a relic from the 1960s era, once a vital transport link across the Essequibo and Berbice Rivers, encountered structural challenges in 2012, rendering it unfit for service.

Since its decommissioning in December 2018, the Torani has lain partially submerged near the Transport and Harbours Department’s dry dock facility in the Mazaruni River. Identified as a hazard to navigation, the Government of Guyana has prioritised its removal, aligning with broader environmental sustainability goals aimed at safeguarding our waterways.

Koole. B. V, a reputable Dutch company specialised in industrial and maritime services, contracted by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), has been tasked with the removal of 17 sunken vessels. Koole B.V brings expertise in submerged wreck removal, promising a swift and thorough execution of the project.

Progress has been steady, with seven vessels already successfully extracted and the Torani slated as the eighth. With an anticipated completion timeline of five weeks, this initiative signifies a significant step towards enhancing maritime safety and environmental protection in our country.

At the award of the $1.38 billion contract just over a year ago, the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, emphasised the urgency of efficiently removing wrecks, noting that as Guyana’s maritime activities continue to evolve, ensuring safe passage for ships and boats becomes paramount and the government is committed to this endeavor.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

