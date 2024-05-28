Caribbean Investment Forum to boost sustainable regional growth

The Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) is set to catalyse economic growth in the Caribbean through sustainable investment.

The third edition of the CIF will be held in Guyana from July 10-12 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. It will focus on Sustainable Agriculture, Green Economy Transition, Digitalisation of Business, and Sustainable Development.

Leo Naut- Executive Director, Caribbean Export Development Agency

Deputy Executive Director, of Caribbean Export, Leo Naut stated in a recent statement that, “At the heart of the Caribbean Investment Forum, 2024 lies a profound recognition: embedding sustainability in investments isn’t merely an option; it’s an imperative.”

The Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) is the leading regional trade and investment promotion agency in the African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) group.

Naut also highlighted the forum’s commitment to fostering resilient economies, protecting the environment, and ensuring inclusive growth for the future.

He added, “The Caribbean is brimming with potential. where sustainability isn’t merely a choice; it’s the path to a prosperous and equitable future.”

The conference is expected to bring decision-makers, global investors and industry leaders face-to-face with regional innovators, manufacturers, service providers and exhibitors all keen to secure ESG-compliant partnerships.

It will feature high-level discussions on sustainable investment and provide opportunities for business leaders to secure ESG-compliant partnerships.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Mr. Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency and Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop

There will also be a ministerial roundtable on ‘Fostering Sustainable Development through Innovative Investment Strategies in the Caribbean’ and a panel discussion on ‘Revolutionising Investment Finance in the Caribbean for A Thriving Future.’

Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information, stated that this is one of the largest investment fora within the region and has attracted up to 700 investors.

“We expect a lot of investors coming to see what is this about Guyana and we are pushing the Private Sector and there is a call out for Bankable Projects because the investors are coming in looking for Bankable projects and we want to showcase what Guyana is all about,” Dr. Ramsaroop had said.

The first Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Dubai, while the second was held in the Bahamas in 2023.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

