CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting begins tomorrow

The 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government is set to open tomorrow, Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the National Cultural Centre, Georgetown.

This year’s meeting will run from February 25-28, 2024, and will be convened under the Chairmanship of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who will provide the feature address at the opening ceremony.

Caribbean Community leaders at the opening of the 45th Regular meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government in Port of Spain last year

Dr. Carla Barnett, CARICOM Secretary-General, and the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Outgoing Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Dominica, will also address the gathering.

Starting on Monday, the Heads of Government will come together for a series of business meetings at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, where several topics will take centre stage. These include the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), climate change, regional security, and other issues within the realms of regional development.

President Ali is also the lead Head of Government with responsibility for agriculture, agricultural diversification, and food security in the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet. As such, agriculture and food and nutrition security are key issues that will also be discussed.

Already, heads of government have begun to arrive in Guyana for the meetings.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Terrence Drew arrived with his delegation this morning. He was greeted by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud.

In his New Year’s address as Chairman, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that this year will see advancements in improving regional transportation, as well as seeking reliable, affordable and sustainable energy services to pilot further innovation in the agricultural sector.

“Ensuring our Region’s food and nutrition security continues to be at the forefront of our endeavours. Despite adverse challenges, including climate change, CARICOM Member States have made steady progress towards achieving our ‘25% by 2025’ target to reduce the Region’s food import bill. We will build on these achievements, including advancing our regional agenda for energy services that are available, reliable, affordable and sustainable – to support expected innovations in the agricultural sector. Crucial to this initiative is the need to improve regional transportation and this will remain as one of our top priorities,” the Guyanese leader said.

