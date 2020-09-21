CARICOM IMPACS to assist with the Henrys, Singh homicides

The Government has made a request to CARICOM IMPACS, under the Regional Investigative Management Systems (RIMS) for assistance to bring closure to the double homicide of Joel and Isaiah Henry, and the killing of Haresh Singh at West Coast Berbice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that “IMPACS will convene a team of investigators under RIMS Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, the Regional Security System and CARICOM IMPACS.”

Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who recently addressed the issue at a press conference, said the foreign team will put all allegations to rest.

“There’s always a say that there is a cover-up. We want this investigation to be done transparently with international help. They will be coming in to assist the Police with the investigation,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

The Henry cousins were found brutally murdered in the Cotton Tree backdam, West Coast Berbice, on September 6. Singh’s body was found three days later in the Number Two Village backdam.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has assured their grieving relatives that he would work with law enforcement to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to swift justice.