Case management filing system to be implemented to link state agencies – AG Nandlall

As the government aims to integrate technology to enhance the capabilities of the legal system and to upgrade Guyana’s legislative framework, work is underway to implement a case management filing system to link several agencies and their processes.

This is according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, who said the programme will be implemented under the IDB-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) programme.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

The SCJS programme is aimed at reducing the prison population, but it also plays an important role in the creation and exploration of alternative avenues that advance the government’s rehabilitative agenda.

This agenda seeks to remove the punitive nature of the prison system, pushing for further reduction in recidivism through education and increased productivity.

“It will bring together agencies such as the Guyana Prison Service, the Guyana Police Force, the Director of Public Prosecution, the Government Probation Department, and to some extent, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and information relevant to and for the court system will be stored in that system,” he explained earlier this month when he launched the Court Case Management System at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates Court.

A linkage among these agencies will allow for greater efficiency in handling cases, as well as enhance inter-agency communication and collaboration.

This and other initiatives go hand in hand with the government’s aim to replace manual transactions with digitised processes, to facilitate swifter handling and management.

Minister Nandlall added that along this vein, the Deeds and Commercial Registry is undergoing a process to digitise its records and processes. To date, several revolutionary pieces of legislation have been passed to achieve this vision, which include the Planning and Development Single Window System Act, the Data Protection Act, and the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

