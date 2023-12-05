Case management system launched to modernise court operations

The Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court is now the first in the country to utilise a sophisticated electronic Court Case Management System (CCMS), following the launch of the pilot initiative on Tuesday.

The system was developed through the cohesive efforts of the governments of Guyana and the United States.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC

It is supported by the US State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, and was implemented by the National Centre for State Courts and the Judiciary of Guyana.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, noted that the system, once successful, has the potential to revolutionise the way cases are handled by the courts.

Through shared, open-source technology, the new system will allow for swift handling of court cases, reducing the backlog and enhancing the efficacy of court operations.

The minister alluded to the gradual modernisation of Guyana’s legal framework through regulative action, which sees the implementation of innovative legislation to streamline and enhance public processes. Such legislation includes the recently passed Planning and Development Single Window System Act, the Data Protection Act, and the Electronic Communications and Transaction Bill.

A section of the gathering at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday

This initiative aligns with the transformational trajectory of Guyana’s judiciary, as it works to enhance the administration of justice.

“With the efficient management that I know the judiciary is capable of, this pilot project will be successful and we will move to replicate it across the country at the other magistrates’ courts, and we will engage the entire judicial system in a similarly constructed and designed management information and case filing system. We have no choice. That is the direction that the world is going and fortunately at this point in time, with our improved financial and economic fortunes, we are able to push Guyana rapidly along that transformational road,” the attorney general noted.

The AG added that the government recognises the importance of a modern and efficient judicial system, and will continue to support the judiciary in realising this goal.

“The Government of Guyana will continue to support the judiciary, as we recognise that we cannot advance the country without an effective, modern, efficient and independent judicial and legal system. It is integral to the economic and social advancement of our country,” he stated.

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, said that the judiciary is dedicated to executing its mandate with excellence, and this system will greatly contribute to this aim.

“We are in the 21st century, with an ever-increasing demand for justice. Modernity, increased trade, increased growth and commerce and all that go along with it dictate that we up our game. They dictate that we do our job in an efficient and effective way,” she underscored.

It is envisaged that the implementation of this system will also foster regional and transnational information sharing and collaboration, advance transparency in court operations, and serve as an anti-corruption mechanism.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

