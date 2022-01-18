CCAC resolves G$152,934,832 in consumer complaints in 2021

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission continues to successfully secure redress for consumers by enforcing the Consumer Affairs Act of 2011.

The Commission during 2021 received 480 complaints which amounted to a total value of $211,034,785. This amount reflected a 101% increase in the dollar value of complaints compared with the previous year 2020.

The electronics/electronics services, auto industry, and appliance/appliance service dominated the categories of complaints, whereas the auto industry accounted for the highest value of complaints, $117,167,673.

Region 4 generated the highest number of complaints, 350, followed by Region 3 with 63, Region 10, 25, and Region 6, 23.

The Commission inspected 104 businesses in Georgetown, Rosignol and New Amsterdam for compliance with the Consumer Affairs Act 2011 (CAA). Thirty-five of the businesses inspected were in conformance, while the other 69 were made aware of their duties under the CAA and were allowed to bring their operations into conformance. Re-inspections will be done in the first quarter of 2022.

A Used Vehicle Standard proposed by the CCAC to the Guyana National Bureau of Standards was approved by the National Standards Council.

CCAC made the proposal following the continuously high number of complaints about purchasing “Used Vehicle” The new Standard is intended to provide consumers with the requisite information which enables them to make informed decisions.

The Commission will, in 2022, host outreaches in all ten regions in its programme to increase awareness of the Consumer Affairs Act and the role of the Commission.