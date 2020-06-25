Latest update June 25th, 2020 8:48 PM

DPI, Guyana, Government, Media, News

Latest News

CCJ rejects PPP’s request to withdraw GECOM CEO’s report

Jun 25, 2020 Government, Ministry of Communities, Ministry of Legal Affairs, News

Alexis Rodney Author
email
alexis.rodney@dpi.gov.gy

—not the appropriate forum – Justice Anderson

—cannot undo what was done by CEO – Justice Saunders

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has rejected a request by PPP’s Attorney Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes to have Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Keith Lowenfield withdraw the final report he submitted to the elections body.

Guided by the ruling of the Appellate Court on Monday, which had ordered that the commission’s decision on the elections be determined only by “more valid votes cast,” the CEO presented his report to Commission Chair Justice (Ret’d), Claudette Singh, showing the APNU+AFC Coalition winning the March 2, 2020 elections with a total 171,825 valid votes.

The report shows the PPP following with 166,343 votes, while the joined list of A New United Guyana, the Liberty and Justice Party and The New Movement together gained some 3, 348 valid votes.

CCJ’s President Justice Adrian Saunders was at the time reaffirming the Court’s Order asking that nothing be done by GECOM that could prejudice a fair hearing of the Ali and Jagdeo case. It was then that Attorney Kashir Khan representing the eighth, ninth and tenth respondents in the matter, informed the court that the CEO had submitted his report although a Stay was granted by the Court of Appeal.

Senior Counsel Mendes later interjected and requested that the CEO be given an order to withdraw his report.

Attorney General Basil Williams also interjected explaining that the Stay of Order granted by the Court of Appeal did not prevent the CEO from carrying out his constitutional mandate.

He noted too that the CEO had already submitted his report to the commission, before the Order from the CCJ.

This sentiment was also expressed by the Hon. Justice Winston Anderson who told attorneys that “Whatever the CEO did took place before the Order of the CCJ.”

“I do not know how far we can possibly go interrogating the order made by the Court of Appeal. I assume no approach has been made to the Court of Appeal by the applicants regarding what the CEO did. Whatever the CEO did took place before the order of the CCJ. In that event we should not detain ourselves too long on this point,” he noted.

President of the CCJ, the Hon. Justice Adrian Saunders indicated that the Order of the CCJ has been respected and continues to be respected.

“The CCJ is not aware of what occurred in the Court of Appeal and if parties wish to indicate a contravention of the order by the Court of Appeal, this is not the appropriate forum for that,” he cautioned the attorneys.

Justice Saunders had cause to remind the lawyers that the arguments on the CEO’s report were bordering on substantive issues that were not scheduled to be heard at the case management conference.

“We cannot undo what was done by the CEO. If counsel wishes to include in their submission what was done was lawfully done, then you can do so,” he affirmed.

COVID-19 Updates

Recent News

M&CC announces expansion of rates and taxes

M&CC announces expansion of rates and taxes

Jun 25, 2020

Author Details Kellon Rover Author email kellon.rover@dpi.gov.gy DPI, Guyana, Thursday, June 25, 2020 The Georgetown Mayor and City Council today announced that it will be expanding tax relief for individuals and businesses in keeping with the Council’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. City...
Read More
CCJ can only determine whether it has jurisdiction after submissions are received -AG

CCJ can only determine whether it has...

Jun 25, 2020

CCJ rejects PPP’s request to withdraw GECOM CEO’s report

CCJ rejects PPP’s request to withdraw GECOM...

Jun 25, 2020

“State Commission and Instrument of Commission not mere certificates”

“State Commission and Instrument of Commission...

Jun 25, 2020

Bartica records 1st COVID-19 case

Bartica records 1st COVID-19 case

Jun 25, 2020

CCJ says no decision made on jurisdiction to hear PPP’s appeal

CCJ says no decision made on jurisdiction to hear...

Jun 25, 2020

COVID-19 cases continue to rise – 6 more persons test positive

COVID-19 cases continue to rise – 6 more...

Jun 25, 2020

GRA extends tax relief measures to September 30

GRA extends tax relief measures to September 30

Jun 25, 2020

PM Nagamootoo saddened with CARICOM Chair’s statement

PM Nagamootoo saddened with CARICOM Chair’s...

Jun 24, 2020

Statement from diplomats premature and prejudicial – prominent DC Lawyer

Statement from diplomats premature and...

Jun 24, 2020

Article 177 (4) of the Constitution remains in effect – AG Williams reiterates

Article 177 (4) of the Constitution remains in...

Jun 24, 2020

President Granger charges GDF Officers to display professionalism

President Granger charges GDF Officers to display...

Jun 24, 2020

Attorney General says CCJ cannot hear PPP’s appeal

Attorney General says CCJ cannot hear PPP’s...

Jun 24, 2020

3 new COVID-19 cases recorded

3 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Jun 24, 2020

Regional Radio








News Categories

Documents

Blog Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Flickr Photos

Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, GWI’s Managing DirectorThe drilling rigThe drilling rigThe drilling rig
More Photos

DHB Watch

Website Stats

  • 5,277,026 hits

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.