CDC provides hampers for Region 10 communities affected by flooding

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) handed over a quantity of cleaning hampers to the Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) regional authority for communities affected by flooding.

After conducting assessments, hampers were given to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for Silvertown/Silver City, and to the Community Development Councils of Three Friends, and Coomacka.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority has dug several drains to help alleviate flooding in that community. Additionally, a large tube has been installed under the roadway to help with water recession. Older tubes that have incurred damage are currently being repaired.

Assessments will subsequently be done in Malali, Muritaro, Watooka and Nottinghampshire.

The CDC will continue to monitor those areas and provide relief hampers where needed, while working in tandem with the Regional and community authorities.