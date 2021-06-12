CDC receives $ 11.5 million in cash, supplies from private sector

-as flood relief efforts continue

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday received some $ 11.5 million in cash and food and sanitation supplies from private sector organisations to assist the over 29,000 households affected by flooding.

The donation was made at the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG). The food and cleaning items were provided based on a needs list from the CDC and included a quantity of masks, water tanks, bottled water, soap powder, toilet paper, foodstuff, sanitisers, feminine hygiene products and mattresses.

(left to right) Mr. Shawn King, Mr. Gavin Ramsoondar, Canada Guyana Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Natalia Seepersaud, CDC’s Public Information Officer, Mr. Patrice Wishart, Sales Manager of Edward B. Beharry and Company Limited, Mr. Udish Puran and Brand Manager of Edward B. Beharry and Company Limited, Ms. Sasha Singh

CDC’s Public Information Officer, Mr. Patrice Wishart thanked the private sector for its continued support towards the flood relief efforts.

“The CDC is tremendously grateful to local businesses and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce for the funds donated and supplies towards the flood relief effort they will go a far way almost immediately.

Right behind me, we have food hampers being packed and sent to the national gymnasium so that they can then be disseminated to various regions across Guyana who are currently affected by the floods.”

(left to right) Sinohydro Corporation Limited, Caribbean Representative Ms. Dan Shen, CDC’s Public Information Officer, Mr. Patrice Wishart.

Director of Sinohydro Corporation Limited, Ms. Dan Shen said the company was compelled to assist after realising the severity of the flooding.

“Now we are here, we see every day from the newspapers, from the televisions we see that the floods have affected the country very seriously and a lot of people living here lose their houses and lost their families.

We feel very sad so we decided to contribute to the people locally to make that they can recover from this disaster,” she noted.

– (left to right) Palm Court Manager, Ms. Sasha Lewis, Guyana Oil Energy Chamber Admin Manager, Ms. Swabeera Alli, M.P Insurance General Manager, Ms. Sherry Singh, CDC’s Public Information Officer, Mr. Patrice Wishart.

Other entities which donated are Torginol Paints Incorporated, M.P Insurance, Palm Court, Guyana Oil Energy Chamber, Ready Mix, Star Party Rental and Star Imports & Trading.

Some of the donated items

The CDC is encouraging other private entities to contribute to the national relief efforts. Persons desirous of making donations can contact the CDC on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp), or visit its Thomas lands, Georgetown headquarters.