CDC receives $500,000 in purification tablets

─ to aid flood relief efforts

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Tuesday received some $500,000 worth of purification tablets from Baker Hughes Guyana Inc., to further boost the national flood relief efforts.

The items were handed over to CDC’s Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons at a simple ceremony held at the commission’s headquarters, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Water purification tablets being handed over

The items will be distributed to flood-affected households countrywide.

Major Benons said the donation comes at an opportune time, since many water-borne diseases could surface as the water recedes.

Deputy Director General of CDC, Major Loring Benons

“We are aware that the actual water that is being utilised for consumption in most areas or most parts is contaminated, as such residents are in dire need of this pure tabs to further purify the water for further consumption,” he said.

Meanwhile, Business Development Manager of Baker Hughes Guyana, Mr. Narvin Singh said, “we recognise that flooding has occurred in Guyana and we needed to help in whatever way we could and we thought that this is perhaps a useful way of just making a contribution to help alleviate some of the efforts that the CDC and the Government of Guyana is facing.”

Business Development Manager, Baker Hughes Guyana, Narvin Singh

The CDC is encouraging persons to make contributions using its published needs list to help households, communities and regions affected by the flooding.

Persons desirous of contributing to the CDC’s efforts can contact the agency on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp).

Water purification tablets being offloaded