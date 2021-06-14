CDC receives another batch of flood relief hampers from private sector

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Monday received another batch of flood relief supplies from four private organisations at the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana.

CDC’s Deputy Director-General, Major Loring Benons told DPI the donations are in keeping with the agency’s needs list.

(From left to right) Managing Director of Unique Electrical and General Store Incorporated, Mr. Fazal Nazeem, CEO of I&S Trading, Mr. Imran Ally, Manager of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Ms. Telesha Ousman and Deputy Director General of the CDC, Major Loring Benons

“We are trying as much as possible to reach out to suppliers, to reach directly what is on our needs list so we can continue to bring the same level of relief to the residents that are being affected,” Major Benons said.

Head, Business Unit – Consumer Goods Division, ANSA McAL Trading Limited, Ms. Anjeta Hinds said the donations valued $1 million are “absolutely necessary.”

Deputy Director General of the CDC, Major Loring Benons receives a donation from Head, Business Unit – Consumer Goods Division, ANSA McAL Trading Limited, Ms. Anjeta Hinds as other persons look on.

“Families are deeply affected, so our donation is to help with clean-up and some food items. We also have a small donation from our pharmaceutical division in the form of baby formula and sanitiser.”

Ms. Hinds said the CDC should expect a bigger donation from ANSA McAL next week.

Meanwhile, I&S Trading, Unique Electrical and General Store Incorporated and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre partnered to donate a number of food and sanitation supplies.

Manager of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Ms. Telesha Ousman said the company was happy to contribute to the CDC’s efforts.

Some of the supplies donated by I&S Trading, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Unique Electrical and General Store Incorporated

“The purpose of this donation is to aid in the flood relief of the affected victims…It is cleaning and janitorial items to the value of approximately $3.5 million.”

Chief Executive Officer of I&S Trading, Mr. Imran Ally said the organisation is contributing in keeping with its social responsibility.

Supplies donated to the CDC’s national flood relief efforts.

“We’ve decided that due to the major flood disaster happening in our country, to give supplies that are much need right now,” he said.

Persons desirous of contributing to the CDC’s efforts can contact the agency on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp).