CDC receives more than $3M in cash, items for flood victims

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has received over $3 million in cash and supplies from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and several private sector entities, in response to its call for public support to the national flood relief effort.

The donations were made at the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG).

(from right) CDC Deputy Director-General, Major Loring Benons, Chairman, NDC, Mr. Sheik Samsair and CIOG’s Director of Education, Shaikh Moeenul Hack

CDC’s Deputy Director-General, Major Loring Benons said the response to the call for donations has been “great” as local and international organisations have been supporting the agency.

“The Civil Defence Commission having put out to the general populace, locally and overseas, a needs lists and is happy to see those responders are actually keeping in line with those needs lists and reaching out,” he said.

Chargé d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy, Mr. Xilai Chen said it is important for countries to help each other during disasters. He presented approximately $1.4 million in food supplies to the CC.

CDC Deputy Director-General, Major Loring Benons and Chargé d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy, Mr. Xilai Chen at the CIOG.

“We have seen many people are suffering from the flooding. As a long-standing development partner of Guyana, we have been extending our hand when Guyana is in dire need.”

The Chargé d’affaires relayed that the Chinese Embassy will make more donations in the future.

Additionally, CIOG’s Director of Education, Shaikh Moeenul Hack handed over donations to the CDC on behalf of Masjid Al-Abidin in Queens, New York.

Some of the donated items

“One hundred mattresses to the Civil Defence Commission all in aid and towards the relief of our people, who have been affected by the flood in Guyana,” he said.

Director of Communication and Business Development of The Corum Group, Ms. Iman Cummings also donated $1 million to the CDC.

CDC Deputy Director-General, Major Loring Benons and Director, Communication and Business Development of The Corum Group, Ms. Iman Cummings

“We are saddened by the devastating floods that have affected so many families and so many communities throughout the country and its part of what we do, who we are and we have to give back, we think it’s important,” she said.

Persons desirous of contributing to the CDC’s efforts can contact the agency on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp).

Some of the donated items