CDC receives over $100M in cash, donations to flood relief

-Director General

-GTT donates $3M

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig says the agency has received over $100 million in cash and items from the private sector to boost national flood relief efforts.

Lt. Col. Craig made this disclosure on Thursday at the CDC’s Thomas Lands headquarters, where the Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) donated a cheque valued $3 million to the relief programme.

CDC’s Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig receives the cheque from GTT’s Marketing Communication Manager, Ms. Nicola Balram.

“So far, we would’ve received over $100 million worth in cash and donation from the private sector. So, we are happy that the private sector is coming onboard and they have confidence in the CDC and the work we are doing,” he said.

Meanwhile, GTT’s Marketing Communication Manager, Ms. Nicola Balram said the donation is in keeping with the company’s mandate to help strengthen their “customer promises” in the communities.

“It’s something that not only affects small-scale, but affects a lot of people in Guyana. So, we felt that the donations were necessary to help the CDC better reach and impact the people they are helping,” she said.

The CDC continues to encourage the public to contribute items on its published needs list to help households, communities and regions affected by the flooding.

Persons desirous of contributing to the CDC’s efforts can contact the agency on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp).