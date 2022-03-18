Celebration of Holi transcends all boundaries ─ Min. McCoy

The celebration of Phagwah or Holi transcends all boundaries and helps in advancing ‘One Guyana’. This sentiment was expressed by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P, on Thursday evening as he joined Hindus at several Mandirs along the east bank corridor.

The Balagee and Hope Mandirs were among those visited by the minister, where he witnessed the significant burning of Holika, which ushers in Phagwah or Holi, also known as the ‘festival of colours’.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P, interacts with members of the Hope Mandir

While addressing the gathering at the Hope Mandir, Minister McCoy highlighted the importance of cultural diversity in the Guyanese society, noting that the observance has grown into an activity that is celebrated by people from all walks of life.

“It is important that this festivity is kept the way it is and the way it is celebrated because it is all part of that understanding of us as a people from different cultures and religions being able to celebrate each other’s observances.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P, joins Chowtal singing at Hope Mandir

“We would like every single Guyanese to be part of the observances, because it is one way of helping us to further carry the ‘One Guyana’ message and to be able to appreciate and tolerate each other at al levels and to the greatest extent, regardless of our religion, regardless of which strata of society we belong, regardless of our ethnicity, it is important for us to keep building our relations, keep moving towards a totally unified country, a country in which we feel equal and a part of and a country in which we can all celebrate each other.”

The minister also cautioned that there will be those that will try to divide the people, but it must be recognised that there is a government that represents all the people of Guyana.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P, looks on as the Holika is being lighted

“We are about seriously, wanting to move our country forward wanting our country to develop in a way that brings about equality for every single Guyanese, that the wealth of this country could be shared,” Minister McCoy said.

He noted too that this is the first time in two years that Phagwah will be celebrated in a traditional way since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister encouraged all to celebrate responsibly.