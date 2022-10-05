Children, caregivers asked to submit ‘Wish Upon a Star’ letters

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is once again organising its ‘Wish Upon a Star’ initiative which focuses on children between the ages of four to 15 with special needs, including those living with disabilities.

The ministry, in a recent social media post, announced that it has already begun receiving ‘wishes’.

Hon. Dr Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security

Emphasis is being placed on children who have experienced some traumatic or psychological incident in their lives, including those who have “lost their parents and do not have guardians or caregivers; and who would have never had the opportunity to enjoy that one gift that could make them incredibly happy during the festive season.”

The ministry said each year the Christmas wishes of children living with special needs and in difficult circumstances are granted.

It is once again asking children and/or their caregivers to submit letters to ‘Wish Upon a Star’ as early as possible.

Specially marked letter-boxes are located at probation offices countrywide where letters could be dropped off.

In addition, children, caregivers, and other public-spirited caring individuals could also email wishuponastargy@gmail.com.

‘Wish Upon a Star’ letter drive

Wish Upon a Star’ is an initiative of Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, and has been so named to realise the dreams of children with special needs during the festive season.

“We want to be able to ensure that children are very happy for this festive season; we want to make them feel special,” the minister said recently.

She further highlighted how participants could engage with the ministry during their festive gift drive event.

“All they need to do is put that handwritten note in the box saying what they want. If they cannot do that and you (parent/guardian) can, that is also welcome because, at the end of the day, we will try to make those wishes into a reality.”

Since 2020, the event has brought countless smiles on the faces of children across Guyana.

The ministry is again, very early drawing the public’s attention by promoting its initiative and welcomes anyone who would like to join the initiative.

Meanwhile, government recently concluded the one-off special needs cash grant for children living with disabilities.

The exercise, which was executed in all regions across Guyana, concluded at the end of September.

If a person missed the opportunity to uplift the grant during that period, they will be allowed to do so later.

