Children’s Mash Costume Parade featured a vibrant display of Guyana’s rich heritage

Thirty-eight groups of young Guyanese dressed in colourful costumes vibrantly made their way through the streets of the capital city, as they took part in the Children’s Mashramani Costume Parade, on Saturday.

Celebrating under the theme ‘Mixing and Mashing as One Guyana’, the parade route was lined with well-wishers, who cheered, danced, and waved as the groups made their way through the streets.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The much-anticipated event started off from Parade Ground heading East on Middle Street, North onto Camp Street, then made its way to the Everest Sports Club Ground for the finale.

Leading the celebration was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, who applauded the event.

“We are back and we are back strong! The children have been looking forward to this event and we have a lot of creativity out here and good clean fun.

Cowboys and Cowgirls from Region nine

“It is a really good way to teach the social studies lesson of our republic anniversary and all that is involved in our diversity and unity – this is how we choose to celebrate [this year] and I am very glad that I am able to play a small part in that…What is happening here today in Georgetown is a representation of all ten regions and it is something we would like to move around the various regions, starting next year,” Minister Manickchand shared.

Teachers, parents and other onlookers were overjoyed at the return of the celebration, which was absent for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beverly Cirrus or Teacher Beverly as she is known, from the North Georgetown Secondary School, shared her elation with the Department of Public Information (DPI) about the return of the festivities.

Beverly Cirrus

“Our school scored eight first place and four second place as part of the Georgetown Educational district Mashramani activities. I am happy to be here, I am alive and I brought my children out for them to enjoy themselves” she said.

Meanwhile, Candace Richards, a parent from the East Coast of Demerara was waving her flag in excitement, as she expressed, “I am happy to be out here at the parade and I am loving it, I have brought my son to be part of the celebration and I would like to wish all my friends and relatives and everyone a Happy Mashramani.”

Candace Richards

In a rainbow of colours and in diversity, the students represented every education district with confidence, as they eagerly competed for the top spots.

The array of costumes depicted strong themes focused around nation building.

A Group from Region Ten

