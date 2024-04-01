Children’s wellbeing, interest high on govt’s agenda – Min Sukhai

– Spreads Easter joy to children across North Pakaraimas

The well-being and social interest of Guyana’s children are two fundamental principles of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration, led by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

This was emphasised by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, as she spearheaded the government’s kite distribution drive in North Pakaraima villages of Region Eight on Monday.

Children of Paramakatoi excited to receive their kites

The government has embarked on initiatives like the kite and Christmas toy drive to ensure children across the length and breadth of Guyana partake and enjoy various festivities.

“Our President, His Excellency Irfaan Ali, since he came into office, has been ensuring that the young children are included in national events,” Minister Sukhai underscored, as she addressed a gathering at Kurukabaru.

She added, “Our president [has] also ensured that children get back their cash grant and that they get school uniforms, hot meals for some schools. We would really like to assure the children [that] you are on the agenda of the PPP/C Government.”

At Kopinang, children getting their kites ready to fly

The minister distributed kites in Paramakatoi, Kurukabaru, Kopinang, and Monkey Mountain. She also joined children in their kite flying activities.

Although she delivered the kites to these villages, the ministry’s staff is ensuring every child in Region Eight receives a kite for the celebrations.

The distribution drive was welcomed by villagers, who expressed heartfelt gratitude.

Children at Monkey Mountain who received their kites on Easter Monday

Similar distributions were conducted in the Mahdia sub-district on Sunday, where children of Princeville, Campbelltown, and Mahdia received kites.

Children of the North Rupununi also received kites from the government on Good Friday.

On Easter Monday, thousands of Guyanese are partaking in kite flying activities at the seawall, beaches, playgrounds, and other public spaces across the nation.

Easter is one of the oldest and most important celebrations of the Christian church that brings together an array of ethnicities and religions in unity.

