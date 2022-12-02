Search

Chinese Government donates G$4 million to National Relief Effort

December 2, 2022

The People’s Republic of China recently donated G$4 million to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid in the National Disaster Relief Effort. The funds were then used to purchase long boots and large quantities of food supplies that will bolster food hampers that are packed and dispatched by the Commission.

Director General of the CDC and the People’s Republic of Chinas’s Ambassador to Guyana sign official handover documents

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Madame Guo Haiyan, today visited the CDC Headquarters to officiate the handover. The Ambassador indicated that the People’s Republic of China recognizes the need to invest in Disaster Relief and Management worldwide, since it has vast experience in managing different types of large-scale disasters. Madame Haiyan also pledged her government’s commitment to assisting Guyana continuously.

Director General of the CDC, Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana for the relief supplies, and acknowledged its importance in carrying out the mandate of the CDC during disaster operations.

Some of items purchased on display

The CDC, through the Government of Guyana, continues to work with other nations to strengthen Disaster Resilience and Response.

