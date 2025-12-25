Christmas Message 2025: Guyana is shining brighter than ever

My Fellow Guyanese,

Merry Christmas!

The story of Christmas reminds us that a single, silent star once pierced a vast and uncertain darkness, guiding the way to a promise: the promise of hope.

For Christians across our nation and the world, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is the story of a light dawning in the deepest night. It often carries a message of hope. It is the definitive expression of a transformative, divine love —a love so powerful, pure and perfect that it entered the world not in a palace, but in a humble crib, to uplift the lowly and heal the broken.

The Christmas story is not one of faith alone, but a profound lesson for all mankind. It relays to us that within our shared humanity lies the capacity for renewal, for compassion, and for hope.

This is why it is so heartening to see Guyanese everywhere, at home and across the diaspora, keep our cherished Christmas traditions alive. The shared meals, the Christmas songs that fill the air, the outstretched hands to neighbours and strangers alike and the outpouring of kindness to the less fortunate in our midst. Through these acts of goodwill, we strengthen the very bonds that unite our harmonious, beautiful, and diverse society.

And we have much to celebrate. Guyana is shining brighter than ever. The country is, experiencing its best days. We stand on the threshold of unparalleled opportunity. But let us remember that the true measure of our light is not in its intensity, but in how far it reaches. Prosperity only has meaning when it is shared prosperity. We will continue along this enlightened path, ensuring that ever community, every family, every child feels the warmth of this new dawn.

Just days ago, I laid out a broad vision for our nation’s next five years—a detailed plan to spur unprecedented growth and, crucially, to ensure that the benefits of this growth reaches everyone. This is our covenant with you, the people of our beloved country. It is our collective project of hope. From the hope of Bethlehem to the hope of a thriving Guyana, the message is the same: we are builders of a better tomorrow.

This Christmas as we gather in joy, I call on each of you to also gather in safety. Let us protect the gift of each other. Be vigilant on our roads, mindful in our celebrations, and watchful over our loved ones. Let this season be marked by peace in every home.

As the candles of our Christmas celebrations cast their gentle glow, let their light reach beyond the warmth of our own hearths. May we remember those who dwell in the quiet shadows of want, extending not just the bounty of our tables but the greater wealth of our compassion. May this same gentle light be a solace to the sick and a comfort to the grieving, a reminder that no heart need heal alone

And let our hearts, buoyed by the season’s promise of peace, become a silent chorus of prayer for our brothers and sisters in lands where the night sky is pierced not by starlight, but by conflict and strife. Let this Season bring hope for every soul that lies awake longing for a dawn where the only sound is the whisper of peace.

So, as we celebrate this joyous and blessed Season of Christmas, let us let us embrace its profound truth. The greatest gift is to be found in a humble heart. This Christmas, let us renew our hearts. Let us choose love over indifference, unity over division, and hope over despair.

From my family to yours, may God bless you all with a peaceful and joyous Christmas.

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana