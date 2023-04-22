CII delegation explores investment opportunities in Guyana

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) delegation, led by Chairman Mr. Jai Shroff, is currently on a visit to Guyana to explore potential trade and investment opportunities.

The delegation met with the Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, during the visit of the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Hon. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The CII delegation comprises representatives from a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, agrochemicals, infrastructure, energy, and industrial chemicals. During the meeting, Dr. Ramsaroop highlighted several investment opportunities present in Guyana. He emphasised the country’s advantageous position, wealth of natural resources, and expanding market.

The delegation expressed their interest in exploring the investment opportunities in the healthcare industry in Guyana along with the Agro-processing, Infrastructure sector, and Logistic Industry.

This initiative presents a promising opportunity for Indian industries to invest in and collaborate with Guyana. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening economic ties between India and Guyana, with both sides expressing optimism for future collaborations and mutual growth.

