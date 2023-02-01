City Hall restoration project on track for year-end completion

– Minister Dharamlall

The restoration of the iconic City Hall building in central Georgetown is well on track for completion by the stipulated deadline.

The restoration, for which some $263.1 million was allocated in the 2023 National Budget, will see the reconstruction and enhancement of the historic building.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall told the Committee of Supply that the City Hall Restoration Project is on track for completion by year end

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, told the Committee of Supply on Wednesday morning that the restoration is part of the government’s effort geared towards the restoration and beautification of the capital city.

That broader initiative is one in a series of projects conceptualised by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali since he assumed office in August 2020.

“This building has been under the administration of the City Council for all of the years that the council has been in existence. And it is quite alarming… that the City Council of Georgetown… has left this building to rot over a number of years, and it is quite unfortunate that the office of the city, at one time, was in the City Hall. It became a national embarrassment for our country,” Minister Dharamlall told the committee.

He stated, however, that the wellbeing of the city takes priority over the politics of the country, and as such, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government will see to it that Georgetown continues to be improved, and restored to its original glory.

“Since this contract was signed, we have been steadfastly working. The restoration is quite an intricate exercise. And as we are working, we are finding many other things that need to be fixed, or restored as well. So, we will not fast track this process, and compromise the quality of the work. But we have done tremendous work already, and so far, we are on time to complete the work by the end of the contract period,” the minister emphasised.

In December, during an interview, Minister Dharamlall had outlined plans for the modernisation of City Hall.

These included an elevator system for increased accessibility, and a vision for the new building to be utilised as a town hall, where public activities could be hosted.

He also suggested that the building can become one of Guyana’s many tourist sites.

“We would like everyone to get an opportunity, on completion of the restoration, to own City Hall as part of the identity of our country,’ he had said.

The City Hall restoration project is scheduled for completion before the end of this year.

