CJIA successfully restores one circuit, night flights to resume

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has successfully reinstated one circuit of the runway lights, enabling night flight operations. This update was conveyed to airlines through a Notice to Airmen (Notam).

Efforts are underway by the maintenance team to restore the second circuit, albeit hindered by the continuous flow of flights that were redirected yesterday. As of now, the airport has accommodated ten flights, comprising a private aircraft, a cargo plane, and eight passenger flights.

This crucial system incurred damage last Sunday due to severe thunderstorms and lightning strikes. The airport maintenance crew, with assistance from GPL personnel, has been diligently replacing damaged runway cables and transformers.

Some airlines are poised to resume night operations promptly.

The airport expresses its appreciation to the airlines and passengers for their understanding and collaboration during the recent service interruptions.

