Clean-up campaign will help to maintain a clean environment, boost tourism – Min. Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha along with officials of the ministry, representatives of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), and residents participated in a massive clean-up activity along Novar/Dundee area, Region Five.

This forms part of the National Clean-up campaign countrywide on Saturday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and the team participating in the National-clean up campaign

Minister Mustapha urged residents to maintain a clean environment and refrain from disposing of trash alongside the roadways, as the country’s growth continues to develop rapidly.

The agriculture minister stated, “We have to ensure that we keep our country clean like developed countries. Our country is moving towards that phase now. I hope that citizens can be more responsible, not only to look at government and local authorities to take up these responsibilities…If we keep cleaning these places, the aesthetic will become very good which will encourage tourism.”

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha planting a tree

Minister Mustapha also planted Oleander and other flowering plants along the Berbice Bridge Road entrance, Palmyra to beautify the area.

A team Men on Mission (MoM) team and other residents participated in a clean-up activity along the bridge area. Excavation works of the drains were done as well.

Clean-up at Novar/Dundee, Region Five

Excavation works at the Berbice Bridge area

