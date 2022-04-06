“Climate of trust and mutual respect” between Guyana and Suriname – President Ali

– Accepts letters of credence from new Suriname ambassador

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that the current relationship between the Governments of Guyana and Suriname is based on a “climate of trust and mutual respect”.

He made this statement earlier today after accepting the letters of credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname to Guyana, Her Excellency Liselle Blankendal at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

President Ali pointed out that it is important for the neighbouring nations to enhance collaboration on issues regarding climate change and the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“I remain committed to preserving and building on this solid foundation. You can be assured of my Government’s full support as you carry out your mandate in furthering the excellent relations that exist between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Suriname,” the President told Ambassador Blankendal.

ENHANCED TRADE RELATIONS

The Head of State said that the Ambassador’s appointment comes at a pivotal and “exciting phase” in the relations between the two States.

He expressed confidence that the appointment would also serve to further advance the cooperation agenda that the two Presidents have agreed upon, particularly in the areas of agriculture, energy, the environment, forestry and infrastructural integration.

He pointed out that the proposed bridge across the Corentyne River would “greatly enhance trade and economic activities and further cement human and cultural ties among our peoples,” while adding that “private sector cooperation remains important to the success of our economic agenda”.

REGIONAL INTEGRATION

Bilateral cooperation between the two States, according to the President, augurs well for advancing regional integration. He emphasised that both nations have key roles to play in drafting a CARICOM Energy Policy, focused on renewable energy.

The President added that cooperation must also continue on regional food security and reassured that Guyana remains fully committed to supporting President Santokhi in his role as lead head for industrial policy and in guiding the regional effort.

The Head of State reminded that Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy guides the Government’s transformative agenda on sustainable development.

In this regard, he stated that Guyana looks forward to partnering with Suriname to pursue initiatives and projects aimed at protecting the environment, mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and protecting our biodiversity.