Commissioners refute claim of involvement in drafting of ToRs for Election CoI

It has come to the attention of the Commissioners that a suggestion has arisen in the public domain that the terms of reference of this Commission of Inquiry were being worked on and drafted by the Commissioners before they were appointed on September 13th, 2022.

The Commissioners state categorically that at no time were they ever involved in the drafting of the Terms of Reference that was published in the Official Gazette on 13th September 2022.

