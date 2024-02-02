Committee of Supply approves $57M for sluices, revetment in Region Four

The Committee of Supply on Thursday afternoon approved a total of $57 million for the provision of sluices and revetment in various villages in Region Four.

The amount was approved for the agricultural section of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development after careful analysis as continuation of the consideration of the estimates got underway.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag making a point during Thursday consideration of the Estimates in the National Assembly

This money will see sluices being built in the villages of Buxton, Enmore, and Unity, while revetments will be constructed at Mahaica and along Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag detailed the amount of money that will be spent on each project.

“For the revetment at Mahaica you have $13,780,000 million. For the rehabilitation of the Unity sluice door and concrete structure, $12,400,000 million. You have the construction of the one at BZ Dam, Enmore which is $13,976,000 million,” the minister highlighted.

Additionally the revetment at Mahaica will benefit over 300 residents, while the Unity sluice door will minimise the chances of flooding for over 400 residents, including farmers and their crops.

The Enmore sluice door, she explained, will see another 200 villagers, especially farmers gaining.

Meanwhile, the sluice door at Buxton will be constructed at a cost of $8,820,000 million and this will also benefit over 400 residents.

A revetment at the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) road along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway is also slated to be constructed at a cost of $8,224,000 million.

Minister Parag explained that this project will prevent the NDC building and the road shoulders from eroding.

This, she said, will benefit some 200 residents including road users. The contracts for these projects will be done under a transparent tender process by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

