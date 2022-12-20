Commodity prices remain stable at markets for the festive season

─ Guyana Marketing Corporation

As Guyanese continue with their shopping and preparation for the festive season, the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) has been keeping tabs on the ‘relative prices’ of commodities across the major markets in the country.

These price checks are in keeping with how government interventions are helping to cushion the effects of worldwide inflation, which is impacting the consumer price index (CPI) or prices paid by consumers over a period for a basket of goods.

Stable Supply of Fresh Fruits

GMC conducted price checks at Skeldon, Parika, Stabroek, Bourda, Mon Repos, Vreed-en-Hoop, Anna Regina, and Charity markets, where the prices of meats such as chicken, beef, pork, and mutton remained stable over 10 days (December 9-19, 2022), and are seen in bountiful supply at these locations.

The average wholesale price for beef across all regions was $704.00 per pound (lb), while the average retail price was $798.00 per lb.

Stable Supply of Meat

Noticeably at the Vreed-en-Hoop market, the price for beef was $660.00 per lb.

The average pork price was $700 wholesale and $748 retail per lb while the chicken price was $440 and $540 respectively.

Chicken at Skeldon market was the cheapest at $380 per lb, while pork remains stable across all markets.

Meanwhile, prices on milk, eggs, and likewise, fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients remain available and affordable at all markets. Vegetables such as cabbage, pak choi, pumpkin, boulanger, and ochro remain substantially under $500 per lb – the same can be said for plantains and root crops.

Stable Supply of Root Crops

Moreover, fresh fruits and seasoning at the major markets in Georgetown, namely Bourda and Stabroek are in ample supply and remain affordable and at bargaining prices as vendors, and shoppers alike, negotiate their prices.

It must be noted that as this stable trend continues, the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government has been resolute in its food security agenda, which is an overarching strategy developed with stakeholders that included farmers, the private sector, women, and youths. The PPP/C Administration embarked on initiatives that will see 35 per cent of all new agro-businesses being led by women and a more than 40 per cent increase in youth participation in agriculture using technology.

