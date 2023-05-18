Community development remains a priority of the gov’t -Min. Indar

Community development remains a major focus of the PPP/C Administration and this year Guyanese will continue to witness an increase in community engagements.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said the government has been increasing these public engagements, as part of its commitment of consulting with citizens, ensuring their quality of life is improved.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

The minister was at the time speaking on a virtual programme Wednesday evening.

“The kind of funds that we have now, because of the advent of oil, enable us to do more for communities. If you come to Guyana and you visit any community you will see that work is happening.

“What we’ve been doing in 2023 is making sure that the promises that we made in the manifesto are kept. We are going community by community, and meeting with people, which brings significant value in the manner in which you govern,” Minister Indar said.

He also stressed the importance of these community engagements, as they serve to highlight areas in need of attention, which allows the government to address the concerns of citizens promptly.

“You have to be constantly in contact with people, you have to visit communities to listen to issues, and we have to solve those issues. So, that is what we have been doing,” Minister Indar underscored.

A number of outreaches have been conducted this year alone, with government officials engaging residents in all corners of the country on issues affecting them, offering on-the-spot and long-term interventions to improve their lives.

Communities around Georgetown, especially, have seen the presence of government officials, which prompted infrastructural works in areas such as East and West Ruimveldt, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, South Ruimveldt, Lamaha Park, Sophia, Guyhoc, Stevedore Housing Scheme, and Rasville.

Recently, the government conducted a ministerial outreach in Mocha/Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, the result of which will see residents benefitting from road upgrades and agricultural interventions.

Similarly, farmers at Enmore, East Coast Demerara will soon benefit from farmlands and implements, following an outreach led by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha.

