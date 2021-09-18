Community roads in Enmore, Foulis slated for rehabilitation

Several community roads and bridges under the Enmore/Hope Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) are set to be rehabilitated by the end of this year.

The local organ will also receive $2 million worth of crusher to carry out the roadworks.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP, made the commitment during a meeting with residents at the Enmore community ground on Friday.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall M.P

He said the development works will be carried out by the NDC, with assistance from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

“We can do some substantial road works in Enmore this year, more rather Enmore/ Foulis and so I want you guys to sit down and decide which ones that you require….the position of the President (Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali) is that all community roads are going to be upgraded to asphaltic and we recognise the frustration that you have, but most of the roads we are doing are roads where people never had proper street or roads,” he told the gathering.

To this end, five roads will be selected for rehabiliation; three for Enmore and two from Foulis as a part of government’s 2022 development plans for the area.

Councillors of the Enmore/Hope Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) raising matters.

Minister Dharamlall assured residents that all community roads will be rehabilitated to ensure drivers could easily traverse. He added that while the ministry would be unable to undertake any major infrastructural works for bridges within the area this year, it will be catered for in next year’s budgetary allocation.

This includes the construction of a new school.

The Local Government Minister encouraged the NDC to also employ locals to ensure money is circulated in the community.

Additionally, he has pledged to employ ten new Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) to assit in the work being done by the NDC.

“Let us start cleaning up Enmore and the entire NDC… the Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP) workers have to start helping now to clean up the cemetery, community grounds and the community drains. So in the next two months, you guys are in charge of cleaning up this place,” Minister Dharamlall added.

Some 17 CEWs are under the Enmore/Hope NDC, 15 of which are from the Enmore community.