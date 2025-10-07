Completion Works Begin on Northern Side of Four-Lane Approach Road to Bharat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to inform the general public that following the official opening of the Bharat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge on the evening of October 5, 2025, and the subsequent closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, works will now commence to complete the northern section of the four-lane approach road at Meer Zorgen.

With the bridge now in operation, the contractor has been granted full access to the area to undertake the final phase of road construction. This involves the completion of the two additional lanes on the northern side of the approach road, which will facilitate smoother and more efficient traffic flow to and from the new bridge.

Beginning today, October 7, 2025, the contractor will be working around the clock to ensure the timely completion of this critical infrastructure. The Ministry anticipates that the works will be completed within two weeks.

During this period, motorists and residents in the vicinity are advised to exercise caution and follow all traffic advisories and signage in place for their safety and the safety of construction workers.

The Ministry of Public Works thanks the public for its patience and cooperation as we move swiftly to finalize this important national project — a key step in improving connectivity, reducing travel time, and supporting economic growth across the Demerara region.