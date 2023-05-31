Construction of hinterland houses in Smith Creek set to Commence

The construction of houses under the Hinterland Housing Programme in Smith Creek, Region One is set to commence, as empoldering of the identified lands is completed and materials are on the ground.

Ten of the most vulnerable families in the community were selected to benefit from the 20×25 ft elevated timber homes, based on community consultations.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal in a meeting with residents on Tuesday stated that the programme is in keeping with a promise of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali while on the 2020 campaign trail.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Parliamentary Secretary, Ms. Sarah Brown also addressed residents at the meeting.

The initiative is being executed through the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority. The Minister said it will promote healthier and more sustainable living conditions in the area.

Some $20 million in contracts were inked for supply of labour and materials for the construction of the homes. The labour and timber for the houses will be sourced from the sub-district.

Minister Croal also committed to the development of a new well to serve the community in the 2024 budgetary allocations.

Some of the residents at the meeting

The Regional Chairman in his remarks stated that the government has continuously fulfilled its commitments to provide a better life for the residents of Region One in housing, education and other sectors.

One of the ecstatic beneficiaries Mr. Grey Hosea voiced, “I am so happy that the government is providing this home for me and my family because right now I’m living in a house but not so comfortable”.

Father of six, Mr. Leon Williams also remarked that the home will provide safer shelter for his family. With the materials on ground he also expressed his excitement to commence construction.

Following the meeting, the Minister and team also visited the site where a number of the homes are to be constructed.

The Hinterland Housing Programme will also see the construction of homes in Regions Seven, Eight and Nine.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

