Construction of Palmyra to Moleson Creek four-lane road to commence in August

Construction of the Palmyra to Moleson Creek road into a four-lane carriageway is scheduled to begin in August, according to an announcement made by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Thursday.

During discussions with members of the Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, the minister disclosed that the project has been segmented into three lots, with the contract for road paving already finalised.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during discussions with members of the Corentyne Chamber of Commerce

“An Indian company is doing two lots and that should be commencing anytime around August 26,” he revealed.

Lot one, which will begin from Canje Bridge to Johns, is valued at $3,218,817,060 while lot two, commencing from Bloomfield to Number 54 village, is valued at $2,986,009,355.

Lot three, continuing from Number 55 village to Moleson Creek, is yet to be awarded to a contractor.

Minister Edghill explained that while the contractor is responsible for designing the project, the ministry has conducted its own evaluation studies and design.

He highlighted that an alignment was discovered during these studies which traverses virgin land and avoids inhabited areas. However, it is more costly when compared to upgrading the existing alignment.

The minister noted that the existing route faces congestion points at Rose Hall and Corriverton that cannot be expanded, therefore the construction of bypasses is being considered.

Additionally, contracts for the upgrading of the 99 structures along the carriageway have been signed and work has commenced.

“So, you are seeing works being done to expand the bridges, works being done to expand the culverts and all the structures and they have been moving apace,” the minister said.

Contracts for the relocating of utilities necessary for the construction of the road have also been finalised. These utilities include Guyana Telephone & Telegraph Co Ltd (GT&T), Guyana Power and Light (GPL), and Guyana Water Inc (GWI).

Minister Edghill noted that the utility relocation, particularly for GWI, has faced delays due to limited space that will cease to exist once the thoroughfare is expanded to four lanes.

He said, “We have to be able to get the civil works contractor and the utility contractor to operate together because we would have to establish a utility corridor that will allow for cable operators, water, telephone, and electricity.”

Meanwhile, the significant infrastructure upgrade promises to enhance transportation efficiency and alleviate congestion along this vital corridor while opening up new areas for economic opportunities and development.

