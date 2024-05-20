Construction of Region Six Hope-like canals to begin soon

Preparatory works for the three ‘Hope-like’ canals in Region Six have been completed, and construction will commence soon.

The canals will be built at the Numbers 51 and 52 areas, Bengal, and between the villages of Whim and Letter Kenny.

Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth, on Saturday last announced that the Ministry of Agriculture has completed the necessary steps to ensure the project proceeds smoothly without affecting residents.

“We have done the studies; we have done the surveys, we have finished the designs and the procurement and tendering of the main flood embankment,” Wordsworth stated.

These canals will mirror the one built at Hope along the East Coast Demerara (ECD), which drains excess water from the East Demerara Water Conservancy into the Atlantic Ocean.

An aerial view of what the canal in Region Six will look like

This major drainage system continues to help hundreds of residents living and farming in nearby communities.

Similarly, the three canals which will be dug in communities along the Corentyne coast will provide significant relief to farmers during the rainy season by ensuring proper drainage and irrigation.

Already, 19 persons inked their contracts last week and were warned of the importance of finishing the projects on time.

Meanwhile, flood embankments will be built along Number 66 Village and Mibicuri, among other villages, to minimise flooding along the Canje Creek as work progresses.

Residents looking on as the NDIA Chairman highlights plans to enhance drainage and irrigation systems in the region

Additionally, two high-level channels will be constructed near Numbers 51 and 52 and at Lancaster Villages.

“All the water that will be accommodated in lands along either side of these two main drains, we have internal canals with pumps to lift the water from these inter-canals into these two main high-level channels,” Wordsworth explained.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

